Here's why Baba Yara, Legon Stadium, 3 others have been declared unfit to host matches

In a recent inspection conducted by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as part of its enhanced safety and security protocols for the 2025 season, the Legon Sports Stadium and Baba Yara Stadium have been declared unfit to host Ghana Premier League (GPL) matches.

This decision comes after a thorough review of the stadiums' technical and security facilities.

The Club Licensing Department of the GFA carried out re-inspections of 15 GPL match venues between February 25 and 27, 2025. The inspections focused on the technical and security aspects of each facility, in line with the GFA’s Stadium Directives and the Enhanced Safety and Security Protocols 2025.

Key areas examined included the state of the playing field, the availability of an inner perimeter fencing or barrier system, seating capacity, dressing rooms, safe zones, external walling, and secure entry and exit points.

Following the inspections, five venues were fully approved to host ongoing GPL matches: TNA Stadium, Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, Dun's Park Bibiani, Nsekyire Sports Arena, and Kpando Sports Stadium.

These stadiums, according to the GFA, met the GFA's minimum infrastructure and security requirements for Category 3 matches.

Meanwhile, five other venues received conditional approval, with minor defects and cleaning issues needing to be addressed before they can host future matches.

However, concerns over security at both the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Legon and Baba Yara Sports Stadium have led to their temporary disapproval.

3 other stadiums rejected

Additionally, three other stadiums namely; Wenchi Sports Stadium, AAK II Ampain, and Golden City Park were found to have both technical and security deficiencies.

The GFA said it has informed the affected clubs to provide solutions to address these security concerns, with on-site inspections planned to validate these fixes before the venues can be used for matches.

These venues will remain unapproved until the necessary repairs and renovations are completed and re-inspected.