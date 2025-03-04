Hearts of Oak, Kotoko not banned from using stadiums – GFA denies earlier reports

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo, has refuted claims that Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have been banned from using their home venues.
He clarified that after a review by the GFA Club Licensing Committee, certain security concerns were identified at the Legon Sports Stadium and Baba Yara Stadium, which need to be addressed.
Addo assured that the GFA is collaborating with the Ministry of Sports, the affected clubs, and stadium facility managers to resolve the issues promptly.
In an interview on Asempa FM, he shared:
There have been issues with some of the safety zones, thus requiring more police personnel, maybe fifty or more on both sides, to prevent supporters from accessing those areas. The primary aim is to build a metal gate to block people. We are working with the club and the Ministry of Sports, so we will need all parties to agree on the security protocols.
Hearts, Kotoko at liberty
Additionally, he clarified that both clubs have the liberty to decide if they would use these venues this weekend or not.
Addo added:
So, the club will decide whether to play there or at a different venue this weekend. We urge everyone to remain calm; nobody has banned Hearts of Oak from using the Legon Stadium and the Accra Sports Stadium. Similar renovations need to be done at the Baba Yara Stadium to work on the security zone gate. It's not a matter of Kotoko and Hearts of Oak being thrown out of their venues; we are working with them to resolve the issue.
Earlier reports suggested that the GFA deemed the facility unsuitable for Ghana Premier League (GPL) matches after conducting a facility assessment and instructed the club to secure an alternative venue.