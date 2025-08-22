SanlamAllianz Life mourns with the Ghana Armed Forces

#Featuredpost

On Friday, August 08, 2025, at the Ghana Air Force Base (Burma Camp), the CEO/Country Lead of Sanlam Allianz Life Insurance Ghana LTD, Tawiah BEN- AHMED, FCIIG, presented and paid the claim of Forty-Two Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵42,000.00) to the leadership of the Ghana Air Force, represented by Air Vice Marshal Eric Agyen-Frempong, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Force Headquarters; Air

Commodore Elvis King Arneson, Base Commander, Air Force Base Accra; and Wing Commander Yaw Nsiah-Boakye, Commanding Officer, Administration Wing, Air Force Base Accra, for the beneficiaries of the three brave soldiers; Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manaen Twumasi Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah, who tragically lost their lives in the recent helicopter crash in the course of service.

SanlamAllianz Life Insurance Ghana insured two (2) of the brave soldiers under a Group Welfare Scheme issued to the Ghana Air Force, Takoradi. SanlamAllianz Life Insurance originated the claim, validated the claim based on publicly available data, processed, presented and paid the claim without any prior engagements with the policyholder. SanlamAllianz Life paid for all the three affected though two were insured.

During the presentation, the CEO/Country Lead of Sanlam Allianz Life Insurance Ghana LTD, extended the condolences of SanlamAllianz and pledged further support during the funeral aligned with the value of Care of the company as we stand firmly with them in this difficult time. We honour their service, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication to our nation.

To us, insurance is a promise to pay valid claims delightfully and a commitment to provide quality and reliable services when it matters most to leave lasting impact and legacy. Our thoughts and prayers remain with all loved ones during this period of grief.

