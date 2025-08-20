Court dismisses K.T. Hammond’s election petition, slaps him with GH¢60K fine

The Obuasi High Court in the Ashanti Region has dismissed an election petition filed by former Minister of Trade and Industry Kobina Tahiru Hammond, popularly known as K.T. Hammond, against the parliamentary victory of Godwin Animli Dorgbadzi Dorani in the Adansi Asokwa constituency.

Delivering the ruling on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, Justice Kwabena Twumasi struck out the case and ordered Mr Hammond to pay a fine of GH¢60,000, describing the petition as a waste of the court’s time.

Counsel for Mr Dorani, Richard Andy, welcomed the decision, noting that the petition lacked substance and that the ruling now enables his client to focus entirely on his legislative responsibilities.

Mr Hammond, who represented Adansi Asokwa in Parliament for over 20 years, lost his seat in the 2024 general elections by a margin of 954 votes.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Mr Dorani, secured 14,229 votes, while Mr Hammond, contesting on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ticket, garnered 13,275.

Unhappy with the outcome, Mr Hammond filed a petition at the Obuasi High Court on January 15, 2025, contesting the results. However, his repeated absence from proceedings on three occasions led to the eventual dismissal of the case.

What is next for KT?

He has the legal option to appeal the Obuasi High Court ruling at the Court of Appeal if he strongly believes he has grounds. However, given that the judge described the case as a waste of time and fined him, the chances of success may be slim unless new evidence or strong legal arguments are presented.

Also, having lost his parliamentary seat after two decades, Mr Hammond may use this period to reflect, rebuild his political base, and strategise for future elections.