Ras Mubarak leads road tour across 39 African countries to champion visa-free continent

The Trans Africa Tourism and Campaign, spearheaded by former Kumbungu Member of Parliament Ras Mubarak, has embarked on a bold expedition across 39 African countries to champion the vision of a visa-free continent by 2030.

Covering an estimated 40,000 kilometres over 163 days, the journey commenced on Monday, August 18, with its first stop in Lomé, Togo.

Speaking to the media in Accra ahead of the departure, Chief of Staff Julius Deborah praised the initiative but urged participants to remain vigilant throughout the campaign.

He emphasised that while the project seeks to foster African unity through tourism and regional integration, security must remain paramount.

I reminded them that security is the most important thing because there are bad people all over the world. As much as possible, they should spend the night in towns. Staying too long in isolated areas can be risky.

He also advised the team to prepare adequately for logistical challenges, stressing the importance of carrying essential supplies to avoid unnecessary setbacks.

He added

Make sure you have spare tyres, a jack, medication, and other essentials so that if something delays you, you can quickly fix it and move on

Beyond advocating visa-free travel, the campaign seeks to engage directly with African leaders and citizens. Along the route, the team will deliver letters to heads of government, urging them to adopt policies that support free movement.

They also plan to hold press briefings, cultural showcases, and stakeholder dialogues to highlight the economic and social benefits of integration.

Ras Mubarak stressed that the initiative extends beyond free movement, as it also calls for a single African currency and a borderless continent to strengthen economic prospects.

He stated.

This journey will take us 163 days, involving approximately 600 hours of driving across 40,000 kilometres. We will engage African leaders and address the media in every country we pass through. Our ultimate goal is to encourage leaders to adopt one currency, push for a borderless Africa, and embrace the enormous benefits this will bring to our people

The Trans Africa Tourism and Campaign represents more than just a road trip—it is a movement to inspire unity, break down barriers, and unlock Africa’s collective potential.