Puma Energy opens new retail branch in Akuse to expand access and energize communities

Puma Energy, a leading global energy company, is proud to announce the opening of its newest retail branch in Akuse, Ghana. This strategic expansion underscores the company’s commitment to energizing communities across the country; ensuring that every Ghanaian, no matter how remote, has access to quality fuel and world-class service.

Located in the heart of the Eastern Region, the new Akuse branch is designed to meet the growing transportation and industrial needs of the area, while also supporting the daily mobility of residents and local businesses with reliable and efficient energy solutions.

Speaking at the official commissioning ceremony, Eugene Narh, Accra Territory Manager, gave the welcome address and conducted a safety induction to emphasize Puma Energy’s core values of safety, responsibility, and customer service.

The event brought together an esteemed gathering of dignitaries and stakeholders. Present were Chief Superintendent Cletus Abadamlora, Akuse District Police Commander; Chief Inspector Christian Anyan, Akuse District Operations; DOI Stanley Lamptey and DOII Samuel Okotoh of the Ghana Fire Service. The occasion also welcomed traditional chiefs, queen mothers, and respected members of the Akuse community.

From Puma Energy’s executive leadership, the ceremony was graced by Mark Russell, CEO of Puma Energy; Ben Quattara, Head of Africa; and Samba Diop, General Manager for Ghana and West Africa;further reinforcing the significance of this milestone.

“Our mission is to energize communities and enable progress. The opening of our Akuse branch is a clear demonstration of our promise to extend reach and convenience, ensuring that every Ghanaian;urban or rural;has access to safe, high-quality fuel and exceptional customer service,” shared Emmanuel Ocran, Retail Manager at Puma Energy Ghana.

The Akuse branch is equipped with full-service fueling, a convenience retail outlet, and reflects the company’s trademark focus on safety, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

As Puma Energy continues to expand its footprint across Ghana, the company remains dedicated to stimulating local economies, creating jobs, and improving fuel access nationwide. The new station in Akuse stands as a beacon of that vision;a modern energy hub designed to serve today’s needs and tomorrow’s growth.

Puma Energy invites all residents and travelers passing through Akuse to experience a new standard of service and convenience.