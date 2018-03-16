A popular Instagram account displays the ugliest homes in the world — and the pictures are horrifying

news

Home decor is usually a matter of personal taste, but there are a few instances where "ugly" is undisputed.

@pleasehatethesethings is an Instagram account that documents the most epic fails in design and home decor.

Some of the worst offenses are a blood-red bathtub, carpeted walls and ceilings, and a shower head that sprays the toilet.

The Instagram user @pleasehatethesethings is keeping tabs for the rest of us with an ongoing catalog of "Absurd, ill conceived & just plain stupid things in home decor."

Dina Holland is an interior designer based outside of Boston and her alternate social media account has taken off. Apparently people hate the same things she does — horrendous houses with humorous design flaws. Her account now has over 16,000 followers.

Holland's business account — @honeyandfritz — showcases work from Dina Holland Interiors. She said the origin of @pleasehatethesethings came from posting photos of designs she didn't like on her business account.

"Then people started messaging me the things they hate and I kept posting it to share," Holland told Business Insider. "It was going on for days and one of my followers was like, 'You need to make a whole other account for this.'"

Holland said the reaction has been mostly positive: "People think it's funny."

Holland previously told Architectural Digest these design disasters happen because "a lot of younger designers don't have the confidence to go in and say, 'No, that's not the right look.'"

From misplaced toilets to poor carpeting decisions, the design faux pas Holland highlights on her Instagram page all have one thing in common: They look terrible.

Below are some of the funniest design flaws featured on @pleasehatethesethings:

The color scheme may be harsh on the eyes, but at least there is knit carpeting for when you decide to walk on the ceiling.

Live. Laugh. Love. Garlic. All good wall-pasted quotes need a smelly clove.

No word if this room, complete with purple carpeted walls, belonged to a Prince superfan.

Someone isn't happy.

Good design involves how an object looks and functions. This sink fails both tests.

The saloon doors to the pantry and misplaced tiles may distract you from the odd collection of accessories in this kitchen.

This room becomes NSFW when you flip the light switch.

A reclining chair becomes just a chair when there is no room to recline.

Most people prefer to take a shower in privacy. A short glass wall blocking the toilet won't do.

This room is filled with knick-knacks, but the doll hanging from the ceiling is by far the most disturbing.

This shower takes up the entire bathroom. It even has a medicine cabinet and lighted mirror for when you're pressed for time — and space.

A home theater is nothing without a shallow pool in the center of the room.

Maybe they have a pet seal?

Perhaps this tile design is supposed to mirror water coming from a faucet, but it looks more like a major mistake.

It's not often you see a bedroom floored entirely by fur and bed sheets serving as a full-room curtain.

Someone voluntarily did this.

Imagine waking up in the middle of the night and bumping into this pole, with Marilyn Monroe looking on.

The wallpaper design is bad enough, but the matching sink is just piling on the damage.

Angles may be your thing, but this bathroom will just make you dizzy and confused.

Someone peaked in high school geometry.

This bathtub looks like it belongs to Patrick Bateman in "American Psycho."

This room is a clash of several different decades. Unfortunately, none of them have occurred in the last half-century.

A wide open space is a nice amenity, at least more so than a random wall.

Even the headboard has shaggy red carpet — but how is it just as dirty as the floor?

Tons of space here, but none of it used for the kitchen.

My other kitchen is a mall kiosk.

If the amount of statues in your bedroom is inadequate, you can always add a mirror to double them.