Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Lifestyle :  How Stephen Appiah spends his money


Lifestyle How Stephen Appiah spends his money

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The former Black Stars captain is a taste for fashion and cars but also spends on community development projects

85298084.full.jpg play

The former Juventus and Ferbanarche icon was an inspiring captain for Ghana’s senior national football team the Black Stars. He is currently the technical coordinator of the Black Star.

The admired football leader rose through the junior ranks before moving to Europe. He also led Ghana to her first World Cup in 2006 and also played a part in the 2014 edition in South Africa. 

We look at how the retired football spends his money in retirement. 

Family

55107108.full_.jpg play

Stephen Appiah once said, “football is my passion but my family is my lifeblood.” He is married to Hannah and is the proud father of four kids. According to him, his family is the center of his world and is involved in all aspects of their lives.

60086853.full.jpg play

He spent considerable chunk of his money making his family happy by taking the out for luxurious vacations.

Philanthropy and Community

816687fe7977d0b5ddda05de6ebd1b45--education-major-teacher-education.jpg play

Stephen Appiah, since hanging his boots has been engaged in a lot of community service. He helped built the StepApp Community Library in Chorkor and has made for donations towards social intervention programmes.

Fashion

car-again.jpg play

The former Black Stars skipper has phenomenal sense of style that has made him a fashion icon for many Ghanaians. His love for fashion led him to launch the StepApp clothing line, which was released in 2007.

Cars and Mansions  

The new Technical Coordinator of the Black Stars, Stephen Appiah play

The new Technical Coordinator of the Black Stars, Stephen Appiah

The Black Star technical team member is a car freak, driving some of the best cars money can buy. He has several powerful cars in his fleet, including his favourite Range Rover.

stephen-appiah-hous-in-ghana_1gpbv8q4udl3e1jo37416gxxkz.jpg play

Football Development

XGltYWdlc1xjb250ZW50XGltZzIwMTUwNjEzd2EwMDE0LmpwZ3w2NjB8OS8xNS8yMDE3.jpg play

Stephen Appiah was the Ambassador for the 2017 Milo U13 Champions League Tournament and has shown keen interest and sponsorship in sports development especially at the youth level.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle How Michael Essien spends his moneybullet
2 Finance The 13 richest footballers in the worldbullet
3 Finance 6 habits of great entrepreneurs you need to adopt nowbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Jeff Bezos is worth $81 billion.
Finance Meet the 9 richest people in the world, who have a combined fortune of $674 billion
Check out the snorkeling and kayaking in Kapaa, Hawaii.
Finance Forget New York — here are the 10 places in the US everyone will be visiting in 2018, according to travelers
Ripple XRP price
Finance Ripple's XRP loses half its value in less than a week
null
Finance Kodak jumps over 70% a day after jumping on the blockchain bandwagon (KODK)