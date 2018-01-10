Lifestyle :  How Stephen Appiah spends his money

news

The former Juventus and Ferbanarche icon was an inspiring captain for Ghana’s senior national football team the Black Stars. He is currently the technical coordinator of the Black Star.

The admired football leader rose through the junior ranks before moving to Europe. He also led Ghana to her first World Cup in 2006 and also played a part in the 2014 edition in South Africa.

We look at how the retired football spends his money in retirement.

Family

Stephen Appiah once said, “football is my passion but my family is my lifeblood.” He is married to Hannah and is the proud father of four kids. According to him, his family is the center of his world and is involved in all aspects of their lives.

He spent considerable chunk of his money making his family happy by taking the out for luxurious vacations.

Philanthropy and Community

Stephen Appiah, since hanging his boots has been engaged in a lot of community service. He helped built the StepApp Community Library in Chorkor and has made for donations towards social intervention programmes.

Fashion

The former Black Stars skipper has phenomenal sense of style that has made him a fashion icon for many Ghanaians. His love for fashion led him to launch the StepApp clothing line, which was released in 2007.

Cars and Mansions

The Black Star technical team member is a car freak, driving some of the best cars money can buy. He has several powerful cars in his fleet, including his favourite Range Rover.

Football Development

Stephen Appiah was the Ambassador for the 2017 Milo U13 Champions League Tournament and has shown keen interest and sponsorship in sports development especially at the youth level.