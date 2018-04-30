McDonald's defends its $1, $2, $3 menu, saying customers just need more time (MCD)

news

McDonald's defended its $1, $2, $3 menu in Monday's earnings call, saying customers just need more time to get familiar with it.

Analysts slammed the menu for failing to connect to customers and taking away sales from its already successful breakfast menu.

The dollar menu is performing in-line with expectations and traffic came in negative during the last quarter.

McDonald's $1, $2, $3 menu has gotten a lot of criticism from analysts since its launch in January, but the company defended its choice and held firm to the idea that the new value menu will win over customers.



Analysts questioned management during a conference call on Monday, expressing concern that while the menu increased average spending on orders, it may not be bringing in any new customers.

"The $1, $2, $3 menu is the platform that anchors our value strategy in the US," a McDonald's executive said during the call. "With the introduction of this menu at the start of the year, we're offering customers choice and variety for a simplified menu at multiple price points."

While slashing prices through the new menu can be attractive, analysts have slammed the strategy for failing to resonate with customers and stealing attention away from the already successful breakfast menu. In addition, the value menu may have led competitors to launch their own price cuts, taking away from the overall impact.

"Our sense is that the $1, $2, $3 platform stole attention from local marketing, particularly at breakfast, which likely slowed as a consequence," RBC analysts wrote in early March.

While the dollar menu is performing in-line with expectations, and traffic came in negative during the quarter, McDonald's doesn't plan on changing the architecture of the menu. Executives on the call said customers need time to get familiar with the menu because it's the "most significant platform launch" the restaurant has introduced in more than 10 years.

McDonald's shares are down 4.6% this year.