Resigned Bank of Ghana governor lands a new job

Local new agencies in Ghana are reporting that the former BoG governor Dr Nashiru Issahaku has acquired 50% shares of Tamale-based first division side, Guan United Football Club.

This purchase has automatic made him the President of the Club.

The former governor says he hopes to make the club (Tamale City FC), the best in the country as he looks forward to making it qualify to Ghana Premier League.

The Tamale city FC project, he stated, is aimed at bridging the gap between the North and the South.

He announced a new management of the club including Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, younger brother of former President Mahama, Mr. Jones Abu Alhassan of Real Tamale United fame, former GFA Chairman, Alhaji M.N.D. Jawula, among others.

Dr Issahaku was BoG Governor from April 2016 to March 2017.