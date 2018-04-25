news

Both Sekeyere and Coleman were also ordered by the court to refund the money to the complainant, Ato Hamilton.

A Ghanaian lawyer, Dominic Owusu Sekeyere, has been sentenced to seven years in prison for his involvement in the defrauding of an unsuspecting man, Ato Hamilton, to the tune of $203,000.

Owusu Sekeyere was sentenced by an Accra Circuit Court alongside his accomplice, Albert Kwadzo Coleman, aka Samuel Yeboah, after they were both found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to commit crime and defrauding by false pretense.

The case, which was presided over by Justice Malike Wornya Dey, had Chief Inspector Ophelia Denteh, leading the prosecution team.

Dominic Owusu Sekeyere

Dominic Owusu Sekeyere is a senior attorney, who is in his mid-60s and was called to the Bar in 1994.

Sekeyere has been practising law in Ghana since 1994 and has defended many people for more than 20 years in criminal cases, particularly at the Accra Circuit court.

According to Chief Inspector Ophelia Denteh, Sekeyere and three accomplices, two of whom are on the run, collected $200,000 from Hamilton under the pretext of securing him a land.

Sekeyere had prepared a contract of sale document and collected US$200,000 on behalf of the said Dr Jennifer Jane-Brown Aryee after presenting himself to Hamilton as the impersonator's lawyer.

Meanwhile both Sekeyere and Coleman have pleaded not guilty for three years since the trial began.

However, the prosecution team was able to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt to earn Sekeyere and Coleman jail terms.