news

Award-winning Ghanaian model Ms. Geraldine Atta Sappor has been crowned as Miss Tourism World Africa at the 2017/2018 Miss Tourism World Contest.



The beauty pageant which took place in Malaysia saw ladies from all over the world portraying various cultures and discussing topical social issues in their various countries.

Ms Geraldine; 21-year-old student of Family and Consumer Science at the University of Ghana beat other African contestants to grab the coveted position.

She exhibited the cultural heritage of Ghana and displayed the value of the country's revered products to the entire world.

Ms. Geraldine also made it to the top 15 of the entire Miss Tourism World Contest.

However, Miss Columbia was crowned Miss Tourism World 2017/2018.