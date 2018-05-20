Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

5 quick facts about Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding car


5 quick facts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding car

  • Prince Harry drove Meghan Markle in a 'borrowed' blue car to their wedding reception.

Prince Harry who became Duke of Sussex after his wedding to Meghan Markle that equally became the Duchess of Sussex drove in a blue car to their wedding reception.

The Royal Wedding reception took place at the Frogmore House in Berkshire built more than 300 years ago.

Here are five untold facts of the blue Jaguar which the Duke of Sussex drove his new bride and Duchess of Sussex to their wedding reception:

play Duke of Sussex helping the Duchess of Sussex into the blue Jaguar car. (Fox News)

  1. The car is a Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero.

  2. The blue Jaguar costs $500,000.

  3. The sleek convertible car is a modern, electrified version of the 1968 classic built by the automaker.                      
    5 quick facts about Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding car play Duke and Duchess of Sussex drove to their wedding reception in this car (Fox News)

  4. The blue Jaguar in which the royal couple drove was borrowed by Prince Harry to drive his new bride, Meghan Markle to their wedding reception.

  5. The Jaguar is powered by a 300 hp electric motor under its legendarily long hood and is quicker than the six-cylinder original.

