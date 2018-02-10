news

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Ebony passed on in a gruesome road accident that occurred late Thursday evening on the Sunyani-Kumasi road.

News of the death of popular dancehall artiste, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng known as Ebony Reigns, has come as a shock to many Ghanaians both home and abroad. The dancehall artiste passed on in a gruesome road accident and social media can't help but mourn the artiste.

Ebony Reigns was in the news many times many reasons, many being, her fashion sense which was labeled by many as “Provocative”. But that was not always the case of the music gem. There were several times she stunned us with some impeccable styles. Ebony owned her style of dressing and had the way to make leotards look super classy.

We bring you 6 best fashion moments of Ebony Reigns.

1. Black and gold dress

The Glitz Style Awards 2017 witnessed style and fashion at its best and Ebony was one of the much talked about artiste of artiste to have brought life to the red carpets.

She looked completely beautiful in a black and gold dress which was parallel to her sense of fashion but still managed to win our hearts. She sealed the look with a fascinator and we just couldn’t have enough.

2. See through dress

Her jumpsuit game was always strong and this picture says it all. Ebony’s lace jumpsuit was stunning. Though a bit revealing, she still managed to rock it with much elegance. The jumpsuit complimented her ample physique.

3.Print Fashion

The 90’s badgyal could be called the queen of Afrocentric fashion. She dazzled in this ethereal African Print and we totally loved it. Her casual African print dress is a perfect Friday wear inspiration.

4. Monochrome style

Who better than ebony can make this vintage dress stunning like it is? Her black and white striped dress was one of her stage outfits we can’t get over.

The balloon sleeves dress with its long slits was stands as one of our favorite for obvious reasons. She showed some skin and that brought some sassy twist to the apparel.

5. Orange is the new black

The dance hall queen looked so royal in her Afrocentric dress. The dress which was a merger of African Prints and western fabric looked a hundred percent flawless.

This apparel was worn to the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA). This look will stun as one of her iconic appearances of all times. It was exquisite.

6. One hand is bae

Can we talk semi cooperate style now? Ebony is all rounded when it comes fashion but would always stick to her relatively provocative qualities. She brings bits of that in every thing which makes her looks distinct.

Wearing a pink suede coat which is a ‘one hand’, she matches it with a sleeves tube underneath the overall. It was totally avant garde.