Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote was paid the sum of $1,388 (N500,000) on Friday, March 16, 2018 when his beloved daughter, Fatima tied the nuptial knot with her hubby, Jamil Abubakar.

The sum, $1,388, was paid by the family of the groom, as dowry to Dangote, whose net worth as estimated by Forbes in 2018, was put at $14.1billion.

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari served as the bride’s guardian and handed over Fatima’s hand in marriage to the groom’s guardian at the wedding ceremony that took place in the palace of the Emir of Kano.

The wedding had in attendance 16 serving Nigerian governors, a former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar and top government functionaries in attendance.

President of Dangote Industries, Dangote displaced several billionaires including Russian billionaire, Roman Abramovich to stay on 100th position with a net worth of $14.1billion on the Forbes World Billionaires’ list.

In the recent list for the World’s billionaire list 2018, Dangote, who was judged the richest African with a net worth of $12.2billion in 2017 has gone up more in 2018 with a networth of $14.1billion, according to Forbes.

This is an increase of $1.9 billion from the 60-year-old billionaire’s net worth in 2017, when he was worth $12.2 billion and had attained his 2017 position with an increase of $100 million from his worth when the assessment was done by the influential magazine.

Dangote is the continental richest man for the eight year in a row.