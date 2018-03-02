news

Many Chefs say that because they have made dishes a thousand times their plating talent comes naturally to them and is instinctive, we think they are just trying to keep their secrets to themselves!

So we sat down with one of the most sought-after private chefs in Ghana and got him to spill his food styling tips so that you too can plate like a Private Chef.

According to chef Victor Bequin, personal chefs place such importance on their presentation because people do not just eat with their mouth, they engage all their senses and cooking is an art.

He shared with Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa 6 best food styling tips.

1. Planning

I always recommend planning the idea out before, whether it be in your head or even a physical sketch. Private Chef Victor too plans his dishes but he says he always keeps 10% of the dish unplanned to test and challenge what goes best with the presentation.

2. Choosing the right coloured plate

Victor always uses an off-white colour plate as white can be too bright and detract from the food. He does not often use a brightly coloured plate, but if you do he recommends using a colour that is related to food, for example green. He says to never use a plate that isn’t related to food, for example, blue or purple as it detracts from the food and makes it look off.

3. Choosing the right sized plate

Private Chef Victor says that the sizing of the plate really matters otherwise food can look lost. He often plates all elements on one plate using a large plate, but if you have a smaller sized plate then just plate the main element such as the meat and use a side plate for the rest.

4. Give your dishes volume and colour

I always adds height to my dishes and goes for contrasting colours, whether that be between the different elements of the dish or the plate as well. It’s a simple tip to turn your flat colourless boring looking dishes into something quite sublime.

5. Choosing the right shaped plate

I like to use a plate that is rectangular with no rim to use all of the space and get all the elements in without overcrowding. You can also a plate that is circular with high sides, so it seems it really is up to you which plate you use.

6. Finishing touches

I often use edible flowers to complete his dishes, because it brings an extra colour to your dish that is difficult to achieve with food. He cuts the flowers on the same day as he is serving to preserve the colour. But the Chefs note that you need to make sure that all the additions complement the dish and work with it, as after all the main element is what the Foodie is eating, not the finishing decorations.