news

Ghana ranked 5th in Africa and 95th in the world out of 168 countries for its general quality of nationality in the 2018 Quality of Nationality Index.

The study was conducted and published by UK-based international immigration consultants Henley & Partners, who also produces an annual ranking of the world’s most powerful passports.

The West African country Ghana has over the years gained a top spot in the Quality of Nationality Index (QNI) which posits to be the world’s only objective measure of nationality.

READ ALSO: Ghana hopes to make gains with HIV test-and-treat policy

The QNI ranks nationalities based on the levels of freedom and quality of life citizens enjoy.

Each country garners an aggregate score based on their economic prosperity, human development, political stability and the ease of travel and overseas employment opportunities for its citizens.

Ghana garnered 32.1% out of 100 beating majority of African countries.

Seychelles was first in Africa and 49th in the world with 45.0%, followed by Mauritius, South Africa and Cape Verde place 2nd, 3rd and 4th respectively in Africa but 53rd, 922nd and 93rd accordingly in the world.

READ ALSO: How the president of Ghana went from cool to cold

The other top five African countries were Botswana (6th in Africa and 96th in the world), The Gambia (7th in Africa and 103rd in the world), Sierra Leone (8th in Africa 104th in the world), Senegal (9th in Africa and 106th in the world) and Togo (10th in Africa and 108th in the world).

France was first in the world for its quality of nationality, according to the QNI.