Ghana has been an originator of some of the most celebrated arts and natural landmark

The West African country is known as a beacon of democracy in Africa and a centre for excellence in sports and entertainment .

But how much do you know about Ghana? It seems Ghana has offered the world many things here are some of our favourites

The world’s biggest artificial lake

the Volta lake in Ghana is also the world’s biggest man-made lake The lake spans over 320 miles and can be seen from space.

Some incredible music
Ghana has produced some great musicians of international repute such as Kojo Antwi, Reggie Rockstone, Osibisa, Sarkodie.

Reggie Rockstone is credited as the pioneer of Hip Life music.

Some British artists such Dizzee Rascal, Sway, Tinchy Stryder, and Stormzy are also of Ghanaian heritage.

Chocolates

Being the second largest producer of cocoa in the world, Ghana is noted for producing one of the finest chocolates.

Azonto
The dance move that took the world by storm originated from Ghana before gaining prominent in Europe and other parts of the world.

The tastiest food

Ghana now has an official ‘Jollof Rice Festival’ and here are the details

In a recent dish-war between Nigerians and Ghanaians on Twitter, the bone of contention was to determine which of the two West African countries prepared the best jollof – a rice delicacy spiced with tomato sauce and other vegetable.

Most lovers of the delicacy believe that the best jollof is from Ghana.

