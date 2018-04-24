news

Quick, easy to prepare and undeniably delicious, smoked or grilled meat have become a favorite food in Ghanaian cities despite its reputation of being unhealthy.

Smoked meats can include foods like sausages, bacon, ham and some types of jerky. Although the meal is unhealthy, it has somehow retained its national popularity.

Widely known as 'abochie meat', the mouthwatering and flavored meat is quite addictive. The flavour is hard to match up to, and even a quick stir-fry or a light broth could please your taste buds like no other.

Smoked or grilled meat dipped in greasy oil, and covered with a mix of salt, chilli powder and spices, before it is cooked directly over fire has been identified by the National Cancer Institute as one of the most common causes of cancer.

When meat or fish is cooked directly over fire, it gets covered with cancer-causing carcinogens, making it more dangerous than even smoking or consumption of alcohol,the institute reports.

This ancient culinary method goes beyond just cooking the food but also leaves more than smoke in the eyes for the preparers as well as contaminate the environment.

Smokers burn burn wood mixed with coal and gas and produce large amounts of carbon dioxide, adding to greenhouse gases.

According to Yvette Diei-Ouadi, a fisheries expert with the UN " traditional smoking releases contaminants known as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, which are carcinogenic and hazardous to the human respiratory system".

Over the period the West African country has put more attention on non-communicable diseases, increasing scrutiny on lifestyles and food choices.

According to a U.S. study, women who eat a lot of grilled, smoked and barbecued meats and develop breast cancer may be more likely to die from their cancer than those who eat less of these foods.

The study found that a higher intake of barbecued, smoked or grilled meat before diagnosis was also associated with 23 percent higher odds of death from all causes.

Of the three cooking options, smoking may be the worst. Routinely eating smoked beef, lamb and pork was tied to a 17 percent greater risk of death from all causes and 23 percent higher odds of dying from breast cancer.

“There are many carcinogens found in grilled or smoked meats,” said lead study author Humberto Parada, a researcher at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. “One of the most common are polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH), which are formed during combustion of organic material.”

Alternatives to smoked or grilled meat

While no non-smoked meat can perfectly replicate the flavor of a smoked one, you can use seasonings to add more flavor to non-smoked meats, like sliced turkey, chicken, pork or beef. Consider marinating your meat in sauce made with coconut aminos, and add a few tops of "liquid" smoke to get smokey flavor without the health risks.