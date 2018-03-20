How Nigerian-born designer got his scarfs into Black Panther

news

Wale Oyejide, the co-founder of Philadelphia-based clothing brand Ikiré Jones, has revealed how he got his designs into Marvel’s high grossing movie, Black Panther.

Speaking with CNN Money, Oyejide said he was so excited about the movie when he heard about it but was also selfish to ensure that his designs were included in the movie.

"Like millions of others, when I heard that the film was being made, I was very excited. I selfishly thought that our designs would be the perfect representation for the [lead] character," Oyejide said.

Wale made a move and went on Twitter to engage Marvel as well as the African American director, Ryan Coogler and his team who were shooting the the movie set in the fictional African nation called Wakanda.

In a tweet dated March 22, 2016, Oyejide wrote, “Seriously, @Marvel are you guys going to let @IkireJones do the wardrobe for "Black Panther" or nah?”

Oyejide said his tweet actually got a reply.

"Not long after that, I was contacted by a stylist who asked if we'd be interested in participating," he said.

The rest they say is history as Oyejide got IkireJones designed scarfs into the costumes that made up the people of Wakanda in the movie, Black Panther.

Black Panther featured 11 African tribes and culture, two African languages - spoken and written.