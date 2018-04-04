John Boyega wants to shoot a 'low budget' movie with N9bn

news

John Boyega has told CNBC Africa that he is interested in shooting a 'low budget' movie from a Nigerian story with $20-$25million (N9billion).

British-Nigerian actor, John Boyega, stunned Nigerian movie lovers when he told CNBC Africa that he is interested in shooting a 'low budget' movie from a Nigerian story with $20-$25million (N9billion).

Boyega spoke to Power Lunch West Africa host, Onyi Sunday during the promotion his new movie “Pacific Rim.”

"We’re developing a few Nigerian stories and choosing one which makes sense budget-wise. We’re probably looking at an indie budget of $20-$25 million dollars."

With the highest Nigerian movie having a budget less than $500,000, the "Star Wars" actor might be starting a revolution that will create a marriage between the Nigerian movie industry and the American movie industry.

Boyega was revealed as Forbes' 10th highest grossing actor of 2017 after starring in more than six blockbusters that raked in millions of Dollars at the box office.

Did Boyega just hinted at working with Genevieve Nnaji?

From the pictures that have been seen, Boyega might have hinted possibility of working with one of Nigeria's most glamorized actress, Genevieve Nnaji.

"I’m very interested in original Nigerian stories. I grew up on Nollywood. The first Nollywood film I ever watched was Blood Sisters with Genevieve Nnaji," the 26-year-old actor told Power Lunch West Africa host, Onyi Sunday during his interview at CNBC Africa.

However, the movie also featured Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, who was named Time's 100 most influential personality alongside Michelle Obama and Beyonce.

Boyega might be the first producer to pair the two actress who have hardly worked together after much hyped and imaginary rivalry.

Boyega's interest in Nollywood dates back to his early days in Nigeria

The 'Detroit' actor revealed that his interest for telling Nigerian stories dates to many years ago and having reached a vantage position in the American movie industry, he feels it's time to tell the Nigerian story in a professional way.

He says: "It’s a chance for me to develop these stories, merge Hollywood with Nollywood, to bring the genuine and most important stories to light but captured in a very important and professional way.

"I've been interested in Nigerian stories for a very very long time. It's just that now I've worked to a point where I have the opportunity to do something."

Boyega made his debut in the British sci-fi comedy "Attack the Block" after which his performance caught the attention of J.J Abrams, who decided to cast him as Finn in "Star Wars: The Force Awaken" at the young age of the then 19-year-old.