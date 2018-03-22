news

Opinionated British diplomat Jon Benjamin has called out Ghanaian songstress Stephanie Benson for claiming popular dancehall artist Stonebwoy has more recognition in the UK than anyone else.

Former UK High Commissioner to Ghana says Stephanie is clueless as to which Ghanaian artist in the UK is the most popular.

He says Stephanie's assertion is totally untrue.

The Ghanaian-born UK based international singer Stephanie Benson spoke to local media and said Reggae and Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy is a household name in the UK unlike his counterparts in the Ghanaian music.

There has been a long-standing debate amongst Ghanaians about who is the biggest act outside the shores of the country.

The names that come to mind anytime the argument pops are Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, who many believe are the nation’s elite musicians.

However, Stephanie Benson claims the ‘Bawasaaba’ hitmaker who is leading the pack in the UK.

“Stonebwoy is big in the UK, everybody knows about him there but the others are not so known there. I went for my radio tour just before I came with the song ‘One More’, and a couple of my songs ‘Goodbye and ‘Good Feeling’ and everybody was asking me do you know Stonebwoy and said yes!,”Stephanie Benson said to local media in Ghana.