Ebony's manager just made an interesting revelation about her career

news

Manager of popular Ghanaian dancehall diva Ricky Nana Agyemang says he has the magic to make Ebony's career die out if he wants to.



The manager spoke to Ghanaian news agency JOY NEWS and claimed it will be suicidal for Ebony to leave his label because he is capable of making her sublime in the music world.



“Ebony can never be ungrateful because I made her. I have the button to press to go up or to come down. If she becomes ungrateful, it is her own matter.” boasted Bullet.



Ebony is usually criticized for what many say is her lack of talent, and believe her showing skin on stage and in music videos is to push attention from her untalented self.



In July 2017, her dad was forced to defend her daughter in an interview with Graphic Showbiz.



“I am supportive of anything my daughter does and anything she wears. I am not ashamed as a father, the truth is that, I choose what she wears and I bless her before she goes out to perform. Some Ghanaians are hypocrites and I am sorry but I am not one of them,” explained Mr. Kwarteng.