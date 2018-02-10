news

A South African court has convicted a self-styled pastor for spraying his followers in the face with domestic insect killer as a supposed cure for an illness.

The pastor Lethebo Rabalago popularly known as Doom was also found guilty of contravening the Agricultural Stock Remedies Act.

He is yet to be given a sentence after the verdict by Mookgopong Magistrates Court in Limpopo province.

On Friday, magistrate Frans Mahodi told the court the state had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that the five people who laid assault charges were violated, South Africa’s national broadcaster SABC reports.

The magistrate said the fact that the complainants “were sprayed on their faces with Doom makes this offence worst of its kind”.

He also revealed some of them had suffered “detrimental side effects… like coughing for more than seven months” after the incident.

Photographs of Rabalago dunned "the Prophet of Doom" spraying volunteers at his church in Limpopo, in the northwest of South Africa, spread on social media in 2016.