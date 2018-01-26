Pastor surprises wife with $225,000 G-Wagon on her birthday [Photos]

news

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri who is arguably one of the richest pastors in Africa has just proved his worth by buying his wife a Mercedes G-wagon.

It is apparent that controversial preacher and founder of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) in Malawi, Prophet Bushiri, can afford and enjoys a luxurious lifestyle.

The preacher once again proved he has a high spending power, by buying his wife a Mercedes G-wagon estimated at $225,00 in celebration of her birthday.

In a video he shared on his official Facebook page, he can be seen walking his wife to the showroom where he showed her surprised her with the car. He eventually joined others in singing the 'happy birthday to you' song.

Sharing the post, Prophet Bushiri said: "I appreciate you and cherish you for your love and support. You believed in me when I was nobody now it's your time to enjoy on your birthday. On behalf of ECG church, Shepherd Bushiri Investments RSA, Dubai, USA and UK, I would like to say, happy birthday.