The incredible life of Kate McWilliams, the easyJet pilot who became the world's youngest female captain at the age of 26


Kate McWilliams

Whether you're fascinated by flight attendants or frequent fliers racking up air miles, there's a certain intrigue — and element of glamour — to life in the sky.

And while you may assume a job like an airline pilot might involve a lifetime of training, for Kate McWilliams, who became the world's youngest female commercial airline pilot at the age of 26, this certainly wasn't the case.

As part of a Netflights.com project to celebrate the women in aviation who defy gender stereotypes, Business Insider caught up with McWilliams to hear about how she landed her job — and what spending so much time in the cockpit is really like.

From 4 a.m. starts and stunning views to discounted travel, scroll down for a peek at the life of easyJet airline captain Kate McWilliams.

