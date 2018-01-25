This American Grammy award-winning rapper is building schools in Ghana

Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

The Grammy Award winner says his son inspired him to help build schools and improve education in developing countries

American Grammy award-winning rapper, Jonathan Smith, known by the stage name, has teamed up with an NGO to build two schools in Ghana.

The rapper explained his philanthropic drive stating that his being a father and looking at his son inspired him to undertake the projects.

“Children shouldn’t have to suffer for any reason. One of these kids could grow up to be a scientist, a lawyer, an astronaut, the president of their country. I could create an environment where all these things could happen,” the 2015 Grammy Award winner said.

The rapper donated $70,000 towards the construction of the two schools. The school building project is a charity initiate of Pencils of Promise (PoP), which has built more than 400 schools, reaching over 70,000 students since 2009. 

“I’m all about helping children. Children are our future and every child deserves to have an environment where they can learn and flourish and gain knowledge.”One of the two schools, Mafi Atitekpo DA Primary School is expected to enrol 313 children from the community. 

