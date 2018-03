VGMAs 2018: See the complete list of nominees

news

Ghana’s biggest awards night on the music calendar is out with the nominees for the 2018 edition of the Awards and as usual the there is recognition for every genre.

Dubbed the VGMAs, the award recognizes and rewards the hard work of artistes in the country.

This year’s broadcast marks 19 years of spectacular performances, must-see moments, outstanding talent, and exquisite music.

It is slated to come off on Saturday, April 14 at the Accra International conference Center (AICC).

The hourly unveiling of nominees saw both young and old artistes grab nominations in various categories.

Check out the list which is being updated.

HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam ft. Sarkodie

Boys Boys – Nacee ft. Guru

Pain Killer – Sarkodie ft. Runtown

Obi Agyi Obi Girl – Captain Planet ft. Kofi Kinaata

Ayoo – Shatta Wale

One Corner – Patapaa ft. Ras Cann

GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

Boot 4 Boot – Joyce Blessing

Obi Nyanime – Patience Nyarko

Bo Noo Ni – Joe Mettle

Efatawo – Nacee

Adom – Gifty Osei

Jehovah – Ceccy Twum

HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Dream – Kumi Guitar

Bronya – Wutah

Odo – KiDi

Angela – Kuami Eugene

Ladder – LilWin

Over – R2Bees

Hustle – Ebony

AFRO POP SONG OF THE YEAR

• Makoma – Adina

• Oh Yeah – King Promise

• Say You Love Me – KiDi

• Sing My Name – MzVee

• Jennifer Lomotey – Kurl Songx

• Sponsor – Ebony

• My Baby – Magnom

• Come From Far – Stonebwoy

REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR

• Until The Dawn –Efya

• My Own – Samini

• My Name – Stonebwoy

• Faya Burn Dem – Article Wan

• Rewind – MzVee

• Dem Confuse

HIP HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

• State Of The Art –Teephlow

• Light It Up – Sarkodie

• Grind Day Remix – Kwesi Arthur

• Pen & Paper – Ko-Jo Cue & Shaker

• Dear God – B4Bonah

REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Ebony

MzVee

Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy

GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Joyce Blessing

Patience Nyarko

Joe Mettle

Celestine Donkor

Gifty Osei

Nacee

HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Wutah

KiDi

Kuami Eugene

Becca

SONG WRITER OF THE YEAR

Kumi Guitar – Dream – Kumi Guitar

Joe Mettle – Bo Noo Ni – Joe Mettle

Ebony – Maame Hwe – Bullet

Kofi Kinaata – Last Show – Willis Beats

Samini – My Own – Samini

Stonebwoy – My Name – Stonebwoy

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Dream – Kumi Guitar

My Own – Samini

Glory – Sarkodie

State Of The Art – Teephlow

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Dream – Kumi Guitar – ABASS

Selfish – King Promise – Vertex

My Girl – B4Bonah – Nicol-Sey

Wedding Car – Opanka – Bra Shizzle

Obi Agyi Obi Girl – Captain Planet – GYO-Phamous Films

Pen & Paper – Kojo-Cue & Shaker – E. Kumodzi