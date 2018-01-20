Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Viral pic of Ghanaian dancehall diva has the internet talking


Ebony Reigns This viral photo of Ghanaian dancehall diva has the internet talking

  • Published:

This time she went so clean.

play

Dancehall diva, Ebony Reigns has let the internet surprised with her totally covered photo. This time she went so clean.

The controversial musician whose fame in the music industry has strongly been erected on the ground of indecent dressing and explicit music lyrics, obviously got Ghanaian surprised with her new looks.

In a new viral photo, Ebony is spotted wearing a red jumpsuit and appeared all covered up from head to toe.

Official #RuffTownRecords #Bonyfied #badgyalmovement

A post shared by Originnal 90s Badgyal (@ebony_reignss) on

 

Ebony Reigns, born Pricilla Opoku Agyeman, has come under heavy criticisms recently about her choice of dress and grooming.

The criticism became heated after the dress she wore to the 2017 4stye Video Awards 'exposed' some parts of her body.

 Again, she wore another long blue dress without any underwear to a function in Accra, and unfortunately for her, her 'nether region' was captured in a video which went viral on social media and made Ghanaians very angry.

Despite the sexual imagery she transmits, Ebony is seen by many as a very talented artiste. The numerous hit songs she has within this relatively short time she has been in the industry testifies to that.

