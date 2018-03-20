news

Even though dentists recommend brushing twice a day, it turns out there are still be some pretty important things we’re just not getting right.

Today is World Oral Health Day, and research says at least 96% of adults in Ghana within ages 35-44 years are affected by gum diseases, while another 40% of 12-year-olds suffer from decayed, missing teeth, stained teeth and bad breath.

So why don't Ghanaians brush their teeth? Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa asked Dr Nana Asare Appiah, the president of the Ghana Dentist Association to shed some light.

They aren't that concerned with hygiene

Some people are not concerned with hygiene. These people might ignore some of the normal health practices people do such as brushing their teeth. Most people these days are simply not paying attention to what they put in their time at what time of the day and what they do afterwards. This means that bacteria accumulates in their mouth throughout the day and at night which results in bad odor, plaque, discolored teeth and even tooth decay.

Aren't aware of the risks

People who aren't aware of the risks of not brushing their teeth might not develop the habit of brushing them. many people do not brush their teeth because they feel that nothing bad is happening to their mouth or their teeth even though they aren’t doing anything to take care. Just because a person doesn’t need to visit a dentist most certain does not mean that there is nothing wrong with their dental care. It is later diagnosed that many people who are not careful about their dental care end up getting serious dental conditions later in their lives.

Life style issues

If a person eats outside his home a lot because of his job or life style then he might find it hard to brush his teeth after each meal. Also, hectic routines or travelling too much also allows for a difficult life style which too hinder brushing routines for many people.

Lack of awareness or education

Perhaps the worst reason for not brushing teeth in this time and era is not being aware of the risks and hazards of not brushing regularly. The diseases and infections one can acquire due to lack of oral hygiene are immense which is why people need to be made aware of them so that they can actively start taking care of their mouth, teeth and gums