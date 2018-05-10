2 things Akufo-Addo will do during his vacation in UK

news

President Nana Akufo-Addo will be staying in the United Kingdom for one week as he embarks on a short vacation.

There are two things the president will be doing while on his first and short vacation in the United Kingdom.

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo will be staying in the United Kingdom for one week as he embarks on a short vacation.

A statement by the president’s director of communications, Eugene Arhin, revealed that Akufo-Addo will be enjoying his first vacation, since his assumption of office, with his wife, children and grandchildren.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, 9th May, 2018, left Ghana for the United Kingdom on a week-long vacation, his first since being sworn-in as President on 7th January, 2017. He was accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, his children and grandchildren,” the statement from the Presidency said.

Here are the things the president will be doing while on his first and short vacation in the United Kingdom.

ALSO READ: How Prez Akufo-Addo went from cool to cold

Akufo-Addo will speak at University of Oxford

President Akufo-Addo will be speaking at the University of Oxford during his one week vacation in the UK.

“Whilst away, the President will honour two public engagements. On Friday, 11th May, 2018, he will speak at the University of Oxford, as part of its 2018 Africa Conference, on the theme “Enough Rhetoric! Catalyzing an Era of Concrete Action,” the president’s communications manager confirmed.

Akufo-Addo will be at the London Business School

The president will attend the Africa Business Summit at the London Business School where he is expected to deliver a keynote address.

“He will on Saturday, 12th May, 2018, deliver the keynote address at the London Business School’s Africa Business Summit. On 13th May, 2018, the President will also take the opportunity of his vacation to attend the Anglican confirmation ceremony of his grandson, Louis, at his old school, Lancing College, in Sussex,” a statement from the presidency said.

Akufo-Addo is expected to return to Ghana on Wednesday May 16, 2018.