Home > Business Insider > Politics >

5 shortfalls from Akufo Addo's Meet the Press


Politics 5 shortfalls from Akufo Addo's Meet the Press

  • Published: , Refreshed:

President Akufo-Addo met the press for the first time this year and some things didn't go on well at the meeting

play Akufo Addo

The first of this year's Meet the Press by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo came off on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at the Flagstaff House with the President briefing journalists on some happenings in his government as well as taking questions from them.

We look at some of the shortfalls from the otherwise successful event

The ‘lengthy’ opening statement

20116798_10156046076889836_5554899670777637199_o.jpg play

The President opened the programme with what was considered by many a rather long statement highlighting the social key issues that have happened during his one-year in office.

Some journalists complained that the length of the speech by the president made reduced the time for questioning which according to them was the main reason why journalists were invited to the event. 

The moderator

26841007_10156046076974836_9015368401357522721_o.jpg play

The Minister of Information, Mustapha Hamid was the moderator for the programme and to an extent, he failed to live up to expectation.

He was unable to compel journalists to stick to the limit of 'only one question per questioner' and chose a rather undistributed method of calling journalists to ask question based on gender and region.

One questioner, one questioner

play

It was very obvious from the onset that, restricting journalists to this rule was highly unrealistic but the moderator’s initial assurance of enforcing the rule gave many some calmness. But right from the first question, journalists went on to violate the rule to the extent that some went as far as asking three questions.

Quality of questions

26850083_10156046077549836_1532428106508156643_o.jpg play

It was expected that any journalist who will get the opportunity to ask the president a question on the day would pose a well-researched question to him.

Even though there were some really good questions, things didn’t turn out as we expected as some of the questions were either not well researched or just too shallow for the occasion.

Time constraint

26757004_10156046076284836_762175338405957062_o.jpg play

It was rather unfortunate that right from the start of the programmes, the moderator kept mentioning that things will have to be rushed because the president had “other state businesses to transact”. The question to ask then is, why will the presidency organize a such an important programme at the time when the president is hard pressed on time and will have to rush through things? Yes, the programme was rushed and that greatly marred its beauty, limiting the number of questions.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Emmanuel Mensah How Ghanaian immigrant proved Donald Trump wrong with...bullet
2 Namibia A tour company in Namibia has turned Trump's slur into a sales...bullet
3 Politics Israel's Prime Minister says the US will move its embassy...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Politics Here's where Trump's cabinet went to college
Michael Flynn
Politics A top Democrat is pushing his Republican counterpart to subpoena the White House for Flynn and Kushner documents
mike rounds
Politics A 2nd GOP senator just came out against the Republican funding bill — raising the risk of a government shutdown
President Donald Trump during an interview with Reuters in Washington.
Politics 'The Wall is the Wall': Trump pushes back after reports said his chief of staff talked him down on the border wall