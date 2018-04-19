news

Poverty is super sexist!

You know why? This is because regardless of how you buckle it up – socially, economically, legally – females who live in poverty driven zones are denied the opportunities that they deserve.

Women and girls living in countries hit by extreme poverty are unlikely to bank the money they earn, own the land they work or get the education they need to thrive.

None of us are equal until all of us are equal. Here are 7 facts that show why poverty is sexist

1. Half of births to adolescent mothers are not attended by skilled health personnel in the sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

2. According to UN Women, girls aged 5–14 spend 550 million hours every day on household chores, 160 million more hours than boys their age spend.”

3. Women earn 60-75% of men’s wages on average in most countries.

4. There is a 7% gender gap in access to bank accounts, which widens to 9% in developing countries.

5. Female voters are 4 times as likely to be targeted for intimation than male voters during elections in fragile and transitional states.

6. Globally, there are over 130 million school dropouts who are girls. In the world’s poorest countries, girls are out of school at a higher rate than boys.

7. If current trends continue, by 2020 over 75% of women in developing countries still won’t be connected to the internet, compared to 63% of men.