Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

A former White House official warns that 'if anyone can blow up Trump,' it's Michael Cohen


Politics A former White House official warns that 'if anyone can blow up Trump,' it's Michael Cohen

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Another source says Cohen, Trump's personal lawyer and fixer, expects to be arrested "any day now." Cohen is currently under investigation for possible campaign finance violations and bank fraud.

GettyImages 951547252 play

GettyImages 951547252

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

  • President Donald Trump's allies are becoming increasingly concerned over the prospect of longtime Trump attorney Michael Cohen turning on the president.
  • "If anyone can blow up Trump, it's him," a former White House official told Vanity Fair.
  • Cohen is currently under federal investigation for possible campaign finance violations and bank fraud, but has not yet been charged with a crime.

Allies and advisers of President Donald Trump are reportedly getting more and more worried about the prospect of Trump's longtime lawyer Michael Cohen making a deal with prosecutors to turn on Trump.

Many think Cohen's troubles are as threatening to Trump as special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling and the Trump campaign's possible role in it.

"Trump should be super worried about Michael Cohen," a former White House official told Vanity Fair. "If anyone can blow up Trump, it's him."

Another unnamed source claimed Cohen "expects to be arrested any day now," which Cohen denied saying when asked for comment.

Cohen is currently under federal investigation in the Southern District of New York for possible campaign finance violations and bank fraud relating to a $130,000 payout he made to porn star Stormy Daniels weeks before the election in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair with Trump. He has not yet been charged with a crime.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics These are the most dangerous countries in Africabullet
2 Politics Ghana set to become the petroleum hub in West Africabullet
3 The Association of Ghana Industries is kicking against the African...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

No Bed Syndrome Ghana’s capital city has a shortage of hospital beds and this is already having deadly consequences
Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump met in Singapore on Tuesday.
Politics Here's how world leaders are reacting to the historic Trump-Kim summit
Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un pose for cameras
Politics Trump and Kim Jong Un's full joint statement from the historic summit in Singapore
President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un during their first meetings at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
Politics Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet for the first time in historic Singapore summit