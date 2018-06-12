A former White House official warns that 'if anyone can blow up Trump,' it's Michael Cohen

news

President Donald Trump's allies are becoming increasingly concerned over the prospect of longtime Trump attorney Michael Cohen turning on the president.

"If anyone can blow up Trump, it's him," a former White House official told Vanity Fair.

Cohen is currently under federal investigation for possible campaign finance violations and bank fraud, but has not yet been charged with a crime.

Allies and advisers of President Donald Trump are reportedly getting more and more worried about the prospect of Trump's longtime lawyer Michael Cohen making a deal with prosecutors to turn on Trump.

Many think Cohen's troubles are as threatening to Trump as special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling and the Trump campaign's possible role in it.

"Trump should be super worried about Michael Cohen," a former White House official told Vanity Fair. "If anyone can blow up Trump, it's him."

Another unnamed source claimed Cohen "expects to be arrested any day now," which Cohen denied saying when asked for comment.

Cohen is currently under federal investigation in the Southern District of New York for possible campaign finance violations and bank fraud relating to a $130,000 payout he made to porn star Stormy Daniels weeks before the election in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair with Trump. He has not yet been charged with a crime.