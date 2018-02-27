Ghana School of Law is scrapping its interview requirement in the admission process

news

The requirement for admission into the Ghana School of Law since 2012 has been to apply, sit for an entrance examination, go for an interview before qualified candidates are admitted.

However, the interview process has been scrapped and will no longer be a requirement starting 2018.

Ghana’s Supreme Court battled the examination and interview for admission scheme on the basis of illegality in 2017. The court’s argument was based on the Profession Law Course Regulation 1984 which regulates law education in the country.

The General Legal Council and the Subsidiary Legislation Committee of Ghana’s Parliament have reached an agreement to take out the interview session in the admission process for the Ghana School of Law.

Mahama Ayariga, Chairman of the Committee revealed that LLB students will no longer be required for an interview in the admission process following a closed-door meeting with the Ghana Legal Council and Deputy Attorney-General on Tuesday, February 27, 2018.

READ ALSO: 4 Ghanaian stowaways tried to escape to the Netherlands but failed due to improved security

Talking about the meeting in relation to the Ghana Legal Council’s Legislative Instrument that has been a subject of debate, Ayariga told Joy News:

“Unknown to us the government has taken some far-reaching decisions in this regard and the Deputy Attorney-General showed us a cabinet communication that approved a substantive bill which will be brought to parliament amending the parent legislation which is Act 32.”

In related news, Mr Ayariga said there will be another bill addressing the establishment of law schools in Ghana that will ultimately for the good of professional legal education. The bills, according to Ghana’s Member of Parliament, will address the concerns of students.