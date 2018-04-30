Ghana takes the fight against Aids door-to-door

news

Ghana AIDS Commission is initiating a voluntary door-to-door HIV screening programme in an effort to check the Aids epidemic that has claimed the lives of thousands of people in the country.

After a successful pilot scheme in two towns; Akuapem ridge, Kwahu, Krobo areas, the Ghana Aids Commission plans to take the testing nationwide.

The voluntary counselling and testing programme uses mobile screening centres and a faster HIV test, so that a lot of people can be seen in a day.

'We want to be able to test as many people as possible because we believe that it is only once people know their HIV status that they effect behavioural change,' said Golda Asante, the Eastern Regional technical support Coordinator of Ghana AIDS Commission.

She also says people are becoming a lot more responsible in their attitudes as a result of this approach.

“There are three broad areas we are looking at. One is to increase test rate, ensuring that those who test positive are put on treatment and the third is to ensure that by the year 2020 people who are HIV and are put on treatment will have their viral load suppressed. People are really buying into the idea."

The testing programme is vital in Ghana, where the country's AIDS Control Programme reports that Ghana has recorded an alarming 70.15% increase in just one year. The figure increased from 12,000 new infections in 2015 to 20,148 in 2016.

The increase in new infections is a matter of concern because Ghana recorded significant gains in the key target areas of ending HIV/ AIDS for five years.