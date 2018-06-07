Ghana's president goes on a sacking spree

news

Amidst the ongoing mixed reaction towards the corruption scandal that hit Ghana's football fraternity, the country's president Nana Akufo Addo has also been on a sacking spree.

In just one day, Akufo Addo fired four public Chief Executive Officers of some key state institutions.

A statement from the government on Wednesday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Dr. Felix Anyaa has been relieved of his post.

The dismissal comes in the wake of the seeming wave of dismissals of Chief Executives of state agencies by President Akufo-Addo.

Reports say Dr. Anyaa was not approved by the Public Services Commission after he appeared for his interview for the job.

Already, the Managing Director of the Bulk Oil and Storage Transport (BOST) Alfred Obeng Boateng, CEO of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority Gifty Klenam, her two deputies and the MD of the Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority Paul Ansah have all been sacked on a Wednesday by the president.

The move is seen as part of efforts by the president to rid government agencies of what seems to be a cycle of boardroom wrangling between chief executives of state agencies and their boards.

The Akufo-Addo government is afflicted with persistent clashes between CEOs and board members. Last month, CEO of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Frances Essiam was engaged in an open spat with her board, accusing them of witch-hunting.