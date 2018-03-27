Police are investigating multiple suspicious packages sent to US military bases

Home > Business Insider > Politics >

The FBI is determining whether the packages were dangerous.

  • At least two suspicious packages sent to military bases around Washington, DC were discovered on Monday.
  • One package reportedly contained potentially explosive material.
  • The FBI is investigating the origin of the packages.


Multiple suspicious packages were sent to military bases around Washington, DC on Monday, according to a law-enforcement official cited in a CNN report.

Scanning machines detected suspicious materials inside the mailed packages.

The National Defense University at Fort McNair received at least one package containing potentially explosive material at 8:30 a.m. local time, according to CNN.

Army officials also confirmed that Fort Belvoir, Virginia also received a package that "tested positive for black powder and residue," according to US Army spokesman Michael Howard. An X-ray reportedly indicated a "suspected GPS" and an "expedient fuse" were attached.

Both of the packages were rendered safe and no injuries were reported, Army officials told CNN. The FBI has since taken custody of the packages for further investigation.

Federal officials sad they did not believe the packages were sent by Mark Anthony Conditt, the suspect in the Austin, Texas, bombings who killed himself after a weeks-long bombing spree in March that killed two people and wounded five, NBC News reported.

Other military installations received suspicious packages this year. In late February, 11 people fell ill and were treated for symptoms that included nosebleeds and burning sensations after an envelope containing an unknown substance was opened at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Virginia.

