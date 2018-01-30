Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Take a look inside the AU headquarters China is allegedly spying on


AU HQ A pictorial view of the "bugged" African Union headquarters in Ethiopia

  • Published: , Refreshed:

China has denied accusations it tried to bug the AU Headquarters it constructed in 2012

77777.jpg play

In 2012, the African Union inaugurated a new $200m headquarters. The project was fully funded by the Chinese government. The complex is situated in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa.

China has recently been accused of bugging the AU Headquarters, a report the Chinese government have denied.

We take a look at the AU Headquarters in question. 

african-union-conference-center-inauguration-03-758x536.jpg play

au_3389321k.jpg play

Memorial for Mandela play

a1610805cc3168b9413efd91d122a02b.jpg play

"It has not been easy. About 90 percent of the materials are from China. And we have considered African culture and aesthetics in design and decoration. Innovation is the key for me to get my job done," said Zeng, counsellor of China's embassy in Ethiopia said during the inauguration of the facility.

999999.jpg play

wqhuhfiz5qna3vozl5pu.jpeg play

Obama-at-AU-in-Addis-Tadias-Mag-cover.jpg play

AU-meeting-hall.jpg play


 

African-Union-HQ-Addis-Ababa.jpg play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 George Weah Liberian president pledges salary cut as economy stuttersbullet
2 Mahamudu Bawumia How Ghanaians are reacting after first photo of the...bullet
3 Politics Israel is hiring civilians to capture illegal African...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Robert Mueller.
Politics The craziest day in the Russia saga in months has people freaking out that Mueller's whole investigation could unravel
gary cohn
Politics Gary Cohn makes wild claim that White House has already done what Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan just did with healthcare
President Donald Trump with members of his Cabinet. His first State of the Union starts at 9 p.m. ET.
Politics One of Trump's Cabinet members gets to hide out during his State of the Union speech — here's how past 'designated survivors' spent their evenings under high security
Sarah Huckabee Sanders__American_people_‘sick_and_tired_of_Russia_fever’_ _TODAY_com
Politics Savannah Guthrie grills Sarah Huckabee Sanders on the 'Today' show over Trump targeting key figures in the Russia probe