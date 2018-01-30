Take a look inside the AU headquarters China is allegedly spying on

news

In 2012, the African Union inaugurated a new $200m headquarters. The project was fully funded by the Chinese government. The complex is situated in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa.

China has recently been accused of bugging the AU Headquarters, a report the Chinese government have denied.

We take a look at the AU Headquarters in question.

"It has not been easy. About 90 percent of the materials are from China. And we have considered African culture and aesthetics in design and decoration. Innovation is the key for me to get my job done," said Zeng, counsellor of China's embassy in Ethiopia said during the inauguration of the facility.



