news

African migrants in the US have had their own pound of flesh to deal with since the inauguration of president trump in November 2016.

From the shithole comment amongst others, the number of African migrants deported from the US sits high.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) report a spike in the number of Africans sent back home just a year after Trump took over.

READ ALSO: Here are the top 10 African presidents with the most expensive jets

According to ICE, although the overall removals dropped to 226,119 in 2017 from 240,255 in 2016, the number rose for Africans—in many cases, more than doubling from the previous year.

Removals rose by 140% to 1815 people in 2017, from 756 in 2016. Somalia is the hardest hit as their removals more than doubled in the one year

The agency describes removals as “removals and returns initiated by ICE and those initiated by other agencies” which includes “Voluntary Returns, Voluntary Departures, and Withdrawals Under Docket Control” but doesn’t provide a breakdown of the categories under which the illegal migrants would have returned.

READ ALSO: A look at deposed African leaders and where they are now

Somalia was one of the six nations that came under what many say is a “Muslim ban” in January 2017—an executive order that temporary banned US entry to anyone from six Muslim-majority countries.

Libya and Sudan were the other African countries on the “ban” list but Somali migrants have come under numerous challenges since then, with many deported immigrants claiming to be abused by ICE agents.