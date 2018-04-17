news

The United Kingdom government says it is committed to helping Ghana remove anti gay laws which subject people to violence in their own home.

The UK has faulted itself as the agent for homophobia in its former colony Ghana.

This development the British Prime Minister Theresa May says her outfit is ready to help Ghana rewrite its laws to accommodate gays.

Addressing participants at the Commonwealth heads of government meeting in London on Tuesday, Theresa May apologised for the UK’s role in introducing anti-gay laws.

According to her,the UK’s colonization seemed to have resulted in a “legacy of discrimination, violence and even death,” in some of its former colonies.

“I’m all too aware that these laws were often put in place by my own country. They were wrong then, and they are wrong now.”

It is common to find former colonies of Britain introduce criminal laws against gayism.

Human rights campaigners have called for the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Ghana after a new report found violence towards LGBT people by mobs and family members is on the increase.

Reuters reports that colonial-era homophobic laws are still used in 37 of the Commonwealth’s 53 member nations.

Theresa May, while addressing the gathering praised member countries which had recently decriminalized homosexuality.

“Yet there remains much to do…Nobody should face discrimination and persecution because of who they are or who they love. The UK stands ready to support any Commonwealth nation wanting to reform outdated legislation that makes such discrimination possible,” she added.