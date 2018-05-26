Home > Business Insider > Sports >

19 African players won Champions league in three decades


Sports Here are the 19 African players who have won Champions league in three decades

On Saturday, May 26, 2018, Liverpool's Sadio Mane will join 19 African players to become the 20th that have made it to the Champions League finals.

  • Though 19 Africans have won the Champions League, only 15 of them appeared in the final matches.

However, the players who didn’t play in the finals appeared at some point during their club's respective Champions League-winning campaign to earn their medal.

Bruce Grobbelaar in the 1983/1984 season became the first African player from Zimbabwe to win the Champions league. He was Liverpool's goalkeeper. In the same vein, in 2004/2005 season, Djimi Traore from Mali became the second African to play for Liverpool at the Champions League final and he also won the trophy.

Interestingly, the Senegalese will go down in history as the first from his country, the third African to play for Liverpool at the Champions League final.

Here are the 19 African players, who have won the Champions league in three decades.

Samuel Eto'o

Years: 2006, 2009, 2010

Clubs: FC Barcelona, Inter Milan

Seydou Keita

Years: (2009 and 2011

Club: Catalan giants

Didier Drogba

Year: 2012

Club: Chelsea

Yaya Toure

Year: 2009

Club: FC Barcelona

Benni McCarthy

Yea: 2004

Club: FC Porto

Samuel Kuffour

Year: 2000/2001 season

Club: Bayern Munich

John Mikel Obi

Year: 2011/2012 season

Club: Chelsea FC

Sulley Muntari

Year: 2009/2010 season

Club: Inter Milan

Salomon Kalou

Year: 2011/2012 season

Club: Chelsea FC

Djimi Traore

Year: 2004/2005 season

Club: Liverpool

Rabah Madjer

Year: 1986/1987 season

Club: FC Porto

Bruce Grobbelaar

Year: 1983/1984 season

Club: Liverpool

Abedi Pele Ayew

Year: 1992/1993 season

Club: Olympique Marseille

Finidi George

Year: 1994/1995 season

Club: Ajax Amsterdam

Kanu Nwankwo

Year: 1994/1995 season

Club: Ajax Amsterdam

These 5 players didn't play at the finals for their teams but won the Champions League alongside their teams.

Michael Essien

Year:  2012

Club: Chelsea

McDonald Mariga

Year: 2010

Club: Inter Milan

Ibrahim Tanko

Year: 1997

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Geremi Njitap

Years: 2000 and 2002

Club: Real Madrid

 

