A Real Madrid player has been accused by his own teammate of Photoshopping his topless Instagram photo


One of Real Madrid's best players, Marco Asensio, made a joke on his teammate Marcos Llorente's Instagram account.

  • Real Madrid soccer player Marcos Llorente posted a topless photograph of himself on Instagram — and has been made fun of by one of his own teammates.
  • Real midfielder Marco Asensio replied to the image suggesting it had been Photoshopped.
  • You can be the judge.

When Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente posted a topless photograph of himself on his Instagram account, he probably didn't expect it to be his most liked image of the year.

He probably didn't expect to be made fun of by one of his teammates, either.

But that's exactly what happened as Marco Asensio, one of Real's best young players, commented on Llorente's Instagram suggesting the image was Photoshopped.

"Lamentable el Photoshop," Asensio joked, which translates as "this Photoshopping is terrible," according to MARCA.

Llorente's topless photo has been liked over 100,000 times as of Wednesday. It has also prompted over 2,000 comments — one of which was Asensio's.

Look at the image below — do you think it's real?

Asensio is regarded as one of the best young soccer talents on the planet, according to Sports Illustrated, L'Equipe, and the Daily Telegraph.

In 14 La Liga starts this season, the 22-year-old has chipped in with six goals and four assists.

Llorente is one year older than Asensio but not as experienced. He enjoyed a good spell on loan at Alavés last season and is now considered the understudy to first choice defensive midfielder Casemiro.

Real Madrid is third in La Liga, 15 points behind league leaders FC Barcelona.

