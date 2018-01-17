Countryman Songo 'fires' President Akufo-Addo

news

Award winning sports presenter, Patrick Osei Agyemang popularly known as Countryman Songo got the opportunity to ask the President a question during the first Meet the Press of the year at the Flagstaff House.

The controversial presenter who is known for his trandemark “more fire” mantra pleaded to ask three questions in violation to the one question limit set by the Minister of Information, Mustapha Hamid who was moderating the session.

Songo first asked about the report of the 2014 World Cup Commission of Enquiry report and whether the President was interested in it.

“In such matters, truth is the best answer. To be honest, I had forgotten about the 2014 White Paper but I believe that my sports minister is looking into it,” the President said.

The sports presenter then went on to ask the president if he is happy with the performance of his Sports Minister.

The President simply answered, "I trust my sports minister is doing well."

The 'Fire for fire' show host lastly enquired from the President if he will intervene and direct a change at the Ghana Football Association under the leadership of Kwesi Nyantakyi if there is enough evidence that their output is not worth the input government is putting into football in the country.

The President said that FIFA rules in managing such issues of mismanagement by national associations and will therefore leave it to the world governing body.

"My understanding is that the football administration body, by FIFA rules, is independent. I don't believe government should intervene... this a basic rule from FIFA; there should be no executive interference," the President said.