Micheal Essien is an insanely handsome man. But his statue? Not so much nice!

The sculpture could easily make babies cry and dogs start barking. Yeah, it’s that freaky.

Michael Essien 35, was immortalized in Kumasi with a statue for his commitment to Ghana's football.

Most art connoisseurs out there were not impressed. The questionable statue hardly looks like the football star. It joins a long list of great (and by great, we mean terrible) football statues all over the world.

After Michael Essien's awful Kumasi statue goes viral... take a look at some of the worst star players statues EVER

Cristiano Ronaldo

A bust of Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled at the airport named after him in Portugal. Many people were quick to point out that the bust didn't look much like the great man.

Before the bust, there was the bulge. Ronaldo was first immortalised in statue form back in 2014, outside a museum dedicated to him in his hometown.

Samuel Eto'o

Back in 2009, a statue in honour of Cameroon's most famous son was erected.

Luis Suarez

The Luis Suarez statue is placed outside a shopping centre in his hometown, Salto. Suarez was honoured with a statue in his hometown in Uruguay. The use of the word 'honoured' there should be taken with a pinch of salt.

David Beckham

David Beckham was immortalised in a silver statue in New York as part of a new campaign for high street store H&M. The statue was erected as part of a marketing ploy by a well-known high street clothing shop back in 2012. It does at least look like him, which is a bonus. That package though...

Alexis Sanchez

This statue was made in honour of Sanchez after he helped guide his country to Copa America glory against Argentina. As pretty much every football fan knows, Sanchez is a remarkable physical specimen. Sadly, this particular sculptor didn't get that particular memo and made him look something else than a superstar footballer.

Sven Goran Eriksson

People from all walk of have been misrepresented and not just in football. The statue of the Swedish boss has apparently been moved to the local swimming pool now.

Ted Bates

This is the statue that Southampton had built of their legendary manager ten years ago. It couldn't stand for long since it was replaced a year after being unveiled.