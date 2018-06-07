Pulse.com.gh logo
Ghana move up four places to 47th in FIFA rankings


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Ghana moved up four places to 47th position in the latest Coca-Cola FIFA Ranking released for the month of May.

The May rankings sees the Black Stars increase in total accumulated points from 603 to 624.

The West Africa powerhouse ended last year in the 50th position and begun the 2018 by maintaining the same spot after not being involved in any international matches recently.

With the current 47th position, Ghana come between the Czech Republic (46) and continental rivals Nigeria (48) on the ladder.

The new development has been attributed largely to James Kwesi Appiah’s outfit’s 2-0 victory over World Cup-bound Japan in an international friendly last week.

In Africa, Ghana have moved from from eight to sixth, ahead of Nigeria(48th), Cameroon (49), Burkina Faso (52) and Mali (64) in the top 10.

Tunisia (21) is still on top of the Africa ranking, although it has fallen seven places on the world ladder.  Senegal (27), Congo DR (38), Morocco (41), Egypt (45) make up the top five in Africa.

On the global table, there was no change among the top seven, with Germany, Brazil, Belgium, Portugal, Argentina, Switzerland and  France ranking from first in that order.

