news

Akwasi Frimpong has been training hard so as to cover all unclosed holes as he readies for the Winter Olympics 2018 in South Korea

Ghana's Akwasi Frimpong and Nigeria's Simi Sleighs make Winter Olympics history by becoming Africa's first male and female skeleton sports athletes in February this year.

These tweets below are so evident that Akwasi has been up training so hard to break barriers and set records at the Winter Olympics 2018.