news

He is considered the most powerful figure in football in Ghana, but now Kwesi Nyantakyi has been hit with a corruption scandal.

Nyantakyi's scandal was captured in an investigative video by ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The exposé on Ghana's football dubbed 'Number 12' has implicated several people in the football fraternity.

Prior to today’s upcoming screening, a four-minute clip from the one-hour, thirty minutes documentary was shown to the President, Nana Akufo-Addo by Anas.

Subsequently, the Presidency revealed at a press conference that the clip shows GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, using the offices of the President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Mahamudu Bawumia, to extort money from people.

The President urged the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to invite Nyantakyi for questioning.

Nyantakyi subsequently handed himself to police to assist with investigations after a charge of defrauding by false pretense was leveled against him.

Netizens are on the premiere of the much-awaited sting documentary and the country's Twitter has been treated with some interesting tweets.

These are but a few of them.

— Michael Oti Adjei (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0