Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Kenya's Winter Olympics star fails to make final


Sabrina Wanjiku Simader Kenya's sole delegate at the Winter Olympics had a disappointing result in her first event

  • Published:

The teenage Kenyan finished 59th in her first run on the giant slalom

Kenya — Sabrina Simader play

Kenya — Sabrina Simader

(Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Kenyan skier Sabrina Wanjiku Simader’s dream of making an impact at the Olympics has ended in the giant slalom event.

The teenage Kenyan had come in with high hopes of making the final at least but had to settle for a 59th place finish in Pyeonchang.

Simader’s time of 1:21.82 could not qualify her for a slot on the second run of the event which was also the medal event.

Favourite Mikaela Shiffrin of the USA lived up to the billing with with her combined time of 2:20.02 enough to give her gold ahead of Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel and Italy’s Federica Brignone.

Born in Kenya but raised in Austria, Simader is Kenya's sole delegate at the games and had to overcome extreme odds to qualify for the event including crowd funding to raise resources to enable her training.

Simader has another chance in her second event on the slopes later in the Games.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet
2 The Long Read Grand Ma Minka's boy: The story of Akwasi Frimpongbullet
3 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Mikaela Shiffrin
Sports Mikaela Shiffrin wins her first gold of the Winter Olympics — and she's got more to come
null
Sports Swiss skier Lara Gut crashes into group of photographers
null
Sports Skeleton riders have a habit of sporting some intense helmets — here are the best ones from Pyeongchang 2018
Morgan Beck and Bode Miller
Sports Bode Miller apologized for blaming a skier's decline on her decision to get married