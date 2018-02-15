Kenya's Winter Olympics star fails to make final

news

Kenyan skier Sabrina Wanjiku Simader’s dream of making an impact at the Olympics has ended in the giant slalom event.

The teenage Kenyan had come in with high hopes of making the final at least but had to settle for a 59th place finish in Pyeonchang.

Simader’s time of 1:21.82 could not qualify her for a slot on the second run of the event which was also the medal event.

Favourite Mikaela Shiffrin of the USA lived up to the billing with with her combined time of 2:20.02 enough to give her gold ahead of Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel and Italy’s Federica Brignone.

Born in Kenya but raised in Austria, Simader is Kenya's sole delegate at the games and had to overcome extreme odds to qualify for the event including crowd funding to raise resources to enable her training.

Simader has another chance in her second event on the slopes later in the Games.