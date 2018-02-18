Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Churros, pranks, and hallway bobsleds: Here's what Winter Olympic athletes get up to when they're not competing


Sports Churros, pranks, and hallway bobsleds: Here's what Winter Olympic athletes get up to when they're not competing

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Churros, pranks, and hallway bobsleds — life looks pretty good when athletes aren't competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Anna Fernstaedt, a skeleton racer from Germany, jumps for joy on her apartment bed at the Olympic village in Pyeongchang. play

Anna Fernstaedt, a skeleton racer from Germany, jumps for joy on her apartment bed at the Olympic village in Pyeongchang.

(Getty Images)

Athletes at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang have all had to work hard.

Qualification for the Olympic games requires years of dedication, training, and skill.

So it might be easy to assume that while competitors are preparing for an event they adhere to a strict diet, work out in the gym, and go to bed early.

But some athletes like to let loose.

This involves eating churros, playing elaborate pranks on each other, and riding makeshift bobsleds down hallways inside the Olympic village.

Business Insider has collected photographs from Getty, Instagram, and Twitter to shine a light on how some competitors at the Winter Olympics have been spending their downtime.

Scroll down to find out.

Athletes tend to hang out at the Olympic village in Pyeongchang. Some nations send delegations so large they take up multiple floors within the high-rise apartment blocks. North Korea, for instance, has three floors reserved but the competitors are "separated from other nations."

Athletes tend to hang out at the Olympic village in Pyeongchang. Some nations send delegations so large they take up multiple floors within the high-rise apartment blocks. North Korea, for instance, has three floors reserved but the competitors are "separated from other nations." play

Athletes tend to hang out at the Olympic village in Pyeongchang. Some nations send delegations so large they take up multiple floors within the high-rise apartment blocks. North Korea, for instance, has three floors reserved but the competitors are "separated from other nations."

(Reuters)

Sources: CNN.



Before athletes check-in, they might sign this "Truce Wall." One of the themes of every Olympics is peace — and that is not lost on athletes. Here, three American lugers (Emily Sweeney, Erin Hamlin, and Summer Britcher) pose in front of peace symbols that were originally designated for the British Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament.

Before athletes check-in, they might sign this "Truce Wall." One of the themes of every Olympics is peace — and that is not lost on athletes. Here, three American lugers (Emily Sweeney, Erin Hamlin, and Summer Britcher) pose in front of peace symbols that were originally designated for the British Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament. play

Before athletes check-in, they might sign this "Truce Wall." One of the themes of every Olympics is peace — and that is not lost on athletes. Here, three American lugers (Emily Sweeney, Erin Hamlin, and Summer Britcher) pose in front of peace symbols that were originally designated for the British Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament.

(Getty Images)


Once inside, athletes can get together and hang out in the apartments, much like members of the Australian Olympic team are doing right here.

Once inside, athletes can get together and hang out in the apartments, much like members of the Australian Olympic team are doing right here. play

Once inside, athletes can get together and hang out in the apartments, much like members of the Australian Olympic team are doing right here.

(Getty Images)


Others take advantage of the recreational centre, like Team Norway's ski jumper Robert Johansson, who needs no second invitation to shoot some pool.

Others take advantage of the recreational centre, like Team Norway's ski jumper Robert Johansson, who needs no second invitation to shoot some pool. play

Others take advantage of the recreational centre, like Team Norway's ski jumper Robert Johansson, who needs no second invitation to shoot some pool.

(Getty Images)


The recreational centre has other activity areas, too - you can also play air hockey and pinball.

The recreational centre has other activity areas, too - you can also play air hockey and pinball. play

The recreational centre has other activity areas, too - you can also play air hockey and pinball.

(Getty Images)


Speed skater Koen Hakkenberg of the Netherlands opts for a FIFA video game. Though it's unclear which team he has gone with, it's probably safe to assume he is representing the Dutch.

Speed skater Koen Hakkenberg of the Netherlands opts for a FIFA video game. Though it's unclear which team he has gone with, it's probably safe to assume he is representing the Dutch. play

Speed skater Koen Hakkenberg of the Netherlands opts for a FIFA video game. Though it's unclear which team he has gone with, it's probably safe to assume he is representing the Dutch.

(Getty Images)


Three members of the US women's hockey team pass the time by drinking coffee and playing cards.



They also take lots of photos.

They also take lots of photos. play

They also take lots of photos.

(Getty Images)


For skeleton racer John Daly, it's all about playing pranks. His favourite is the "trust fall" — a trust-building exercise where a person deliberately falls and relies on somebody else to catch them, even when they're not expecting it. Daly's favourite target is his American teammate Steven Langton, a double Olympic medalist from the Sochi games.



Snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of Team New Zealand gets some rest before competition begins. The 16-year-old is one of the youngest competitors in Pyeongchang and finished just outside the medal positions in the slopestyle final.

Snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of Team New Zealand gets some rest before competition begins. The 16-year-old is one of the youngest competitors in Pyeongchang and finished just outside the medal positions in the slopestyle final. play

Snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of Team New Zealand gets some rest before competition begins. The 16-year-old is one of the youngest competitors in Pyeongchang and finished just outside the medal positions in the slopestyle final.

(Getty Images)


When Swiss skier Fabian Boesch isn't on the slopes he spends his free time defying gravity and posting escalator tricks on his Instagram account. Boesch achieved internet fame for this stunt.



It is not the first time Boesch has engaged in hijinks as he also hijacked a pallet truck so he could use it like a bobsled.



Boesch also scaled to the top of the Olympic rings statue outside of the apartment blocks in the village.



Gold medal winning snowboarder Shaun White's social media accounts seem more introverted than Boesch's. But who can blame White for taking a moment to appreciate the view he has from his room.



Others, like American figure skater Adam Rippon, have been spending their time winning over Twitter with hilarious posts, like this...



...And this.



Chloe Kim, who is fast becoming the face of snowboarding at 17 years old, chows down on ice cream and churros — apparently they help with her nerves.

Churros and ice cream. play

Churros and ice cream.

(Shutterstock)



If they can handle the cold, the life of a 2018 Winter Olympian looks pretty fun.

If they can handle the cold, the life of a 2018 Winter Olympian looks pretty fun. play

If they can handle the cold, the life of a 2018 Winter Olympian looks pretty fun.

(Getty Images)


24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports 'I am more than an athlete': LeBron James responds to Laura...bullet
2 Sports This is the full schedule for the 2018 Winter Olympics in...bullet
3 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Ground for concern: Moenchengladbach's Raul Bobadilla with Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Buerki
Football Pitch battle as Reus ends goal drought in Dortmund win
Rochdale's players, and their mascot, celebrated after Ian Henderson scores the opening goal
Football Rochdale stun Spurs to force FA Cup replay
Bertrand Traore upped his tally to six goals for the season but Lyon are now winless in four league matches
Football Lyon lose more ground in Champions League race
Tunisian policemen stand guard as fans throw flares during the Tunisia Ligue 1 football match derby between Esperance Sportive de Tunis and Club Africain at the Stade Olympique of Rades in Tunis on February 18, 2018
Football Tunisia's Etoile demand match-fixing probe after mass riot